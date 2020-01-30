Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $42.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AHH opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $19.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 81.55%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHH. ValuEngine lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

