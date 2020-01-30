Arqma 24-Hour Volume Hits $246.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. In the last week, Arqma has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $22,612.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,530.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.01942304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.53 or 0.04120716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00719829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00129807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00778294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009280 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00701706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,423,636 coins and its circulating supply is 3,379,092 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

