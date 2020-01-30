ArtByte Price Down 93.2% Over Last Week (ABY)

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. ArtByte has a market capitalization of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00713637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007143 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034652 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000517 BTC.

About ArtByte

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

