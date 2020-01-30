Artfinity Market Capitalization Tops $3.08 Million (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Artfinity token can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal. In the last seven days, Artfinity has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Artfinity Token Profile

Artfinity is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,655,801 tokens. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange.

Artfinity Token Trading

Artfinity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and CHAOEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

