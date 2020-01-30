Artis Turba (ARTIS) Market Capitalization Tops $189,515.00

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Artis Turba token can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Artis Turba has a total market cap of $189,515.00 and approximately $1,919.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.45 or 0.03099156 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00196070 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00122750 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Artis Turba Profile

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,085,380 tokens. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba.

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artis Turba should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artis Turba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

