Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) PT Raised to $62.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARVN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,731. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 157.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Liam Ratcliffe purchased 680,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth $184,476,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,038,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after acquiring an additional 576,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 135,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 14,782.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 231,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.