Ascential (LON:ASCL) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ASCL. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ascential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 463.73 ($6.10).

Get Ascential alerts:

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 367 ($4.83) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 390.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 369.70. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.