Ascential (LON:ASCL) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ascential has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 463.73 ($6.10).

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 367 ($4.83) on Thursday. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 390.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 369.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98.

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

