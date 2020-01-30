Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASCL. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 568 ($7.47) to GBX 541 ($7.12) and set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.39) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ascential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 463.73 ($6.10).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 367 ($4.83) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 390.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 369.70. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 317.76 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

