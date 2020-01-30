Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

ASPN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.50. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,935. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $211.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $34,250.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $91,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 322,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 162.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

