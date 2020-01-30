Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Aspen Technology updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.43-3.84 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.43-3.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $18.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.34. 3,063,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,016. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $95.61 and a one year high of $142.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average of $126.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

