Aspiriant LLC Sells 774 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,185 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 14,889 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $136.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63. The company has a market cap of $249.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

