ATLANT (ATL) Price Up 45.4% This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One ATLANT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, OKEx and HitBTC. ATLANT has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $249.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ATLANT has traded up 45.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03119401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00195585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00123313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ATLANT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, Exrates, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

