Atlas Protocol Price Tops $0.0041 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $10.52 million and $393,966.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.03204181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00122331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

