Atonomi (ATMI) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Atonomi has a market cap of $128,603.00 and $34.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atonomi has traded flat against the dollar. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.84 or 0.05788028 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025232 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00128734 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016259 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00033704 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, LATOKEN and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

