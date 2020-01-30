AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.43. 50,673,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,957,070. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.