AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,158,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,524,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

