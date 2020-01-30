AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Boosted by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.95. 8,158,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,524,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

