AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Decreased by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,380 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.0% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after buying an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 203,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after buying an additional 529,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,687,000 after buying an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $36.95. 8,158,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,524,652. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $268.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.