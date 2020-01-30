AT&T (NYSE:T) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $42.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on T. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

NYSE:T traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 38,837,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,524,652. The stock has a market cap of $270.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.08. AT&T has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after acquiring an additional 203,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after acquiring an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,215,000 after acquiring an additional 529,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,687,000 after acquiring an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

