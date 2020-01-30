AT&T (NYSE:T) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

AT&T (NYSE:T)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.11. 10,460,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,524,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. AT&T has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $268.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

