Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 17,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of AUBN opened at $59.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.44. Auburn National Bancorporation has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $61.60.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Auburn National Bancorporation Inc (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 522.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Auburn National Bancorporation worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

