Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) Announces Earnings Results

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 27.58%.

NASDAQ:AUBN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.32. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $204.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.44. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $61.60.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Auburn National Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Auburn National Bancorporation Company Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

