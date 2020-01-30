AudioCoin (ADC) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.00

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One AudioCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. During the last week, AudioCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AudioCoin has a market capitalization of $276,056.00 and $10.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00047478 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00068765 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000655 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 54.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00065594 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,453.64 or 1.00716145 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000753 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001398 BTC.

About AudioCoin

ADC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu.

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

