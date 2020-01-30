Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 150,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. National Securities started coverage on Audioeye in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

AEYE stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Audioeye has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Audioeye had a negative net margin of 86.70% and a negative return on equity of 191.90%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Audioeye will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Audioeye in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Audioeye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Audioeye by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 534,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

