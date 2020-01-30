Augur Reaches Market Cap of $160.70 Million (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Augur token can now be bought for approximately $14.61 or 0.00154249 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BitBay, Koinex and IDEX. In the last week, Augur has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $160.70 million and approximately $22.38 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kraken, ABCC, Mercatox, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, Bitbns, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Crex24, BitBay, Liqui, Gatecoin, Gate.io, Livecoin, BX Thailand, AirSwap, Bitsane, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Koinex, Upbit, GOPAX, LATOKEN, IDEX, Bithumb, Ethfinex, Zebpay and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

