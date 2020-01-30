Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Aukett Swanke (LON:AUK)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Aukett Swanke stock opened at GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Thursday. Aukett Swanke has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2.34 ($0.03). The firm has a market cap of $3.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44.

About Aukett Swanke

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Continental Europe. The company's services comprise architecture; interior design; master planning; engineering; and design for sustainability projects, heritage buildings, and adaptive reuse projects, as well as workplace strategy projects.

