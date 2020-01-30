Aurora (AOA) Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Indodax, CoinEgg, Bitinka and Kucoin. Aurora has a total market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aurora has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.05622422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025351 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016498 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034115 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Indodax and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

