Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.57

Media coverage about Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Aurora Cannabis earned a media sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

