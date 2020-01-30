Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Autoliv from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.76. 1,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,453. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $87.01.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 67,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

