Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,520. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.79 and a 200 day moving average of $166.89. The company has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $179.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,333 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.