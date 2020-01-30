Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

AVDL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 55,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,061. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.87.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.01% and a negative net margin of 136.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Greg J. Divis bought 19,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $101,080.00. Also, Director Eric J. Ende bought 10,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $57,600.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,880. Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

