Avast (LON:AVST) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avast (LON:AVST)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 453 ($5.96) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avast from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Avast in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 405 ($5.33) price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 492.88 ($6.48).

Shares of LON:AVST opened at GBX 416.40 ($5.48) on Thursday. Avast has a one year low of GBX 274.65 ($3.61) and a one year high of GBX 529 ($6.96). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 483.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 408.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.92, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69.

In other Avast news, insider Ulf Claesson sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total value of £2,170,000 ($2,854,511.97). Also, insider Warren Finegold sold 284,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.84), for a total transaction of £1,262,105.52 ($1,660,228.26).

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small and Medium Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security solutions designed for small businesses.

