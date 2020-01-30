Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

AVY traded down $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $133.91. 110,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,926. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $33,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

