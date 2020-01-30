Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

AVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nomura initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Avrobio by 14.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avrobio during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $718.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.76. Avrobio has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avrobio will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.