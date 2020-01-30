Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,887,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 52,440 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.80% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $57,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

AXTA opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.