Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-2.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.85-2.00 EPS.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $32.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

