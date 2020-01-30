Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of Net sales growth of ~0-1% (~$4.48-4.57 billion), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-2.00 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.47. 90,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

