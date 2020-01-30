Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,439 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Axis Capital worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Capital Returns Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axis Capital by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 247,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 45.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Axis Capital by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.27). Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axis Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

