Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Posts Earnings Results

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AXS traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.22. 48,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,980. Axis Capital has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXS. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

