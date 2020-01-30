B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by B. Riley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

OSIS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $4.49 on Wednesday, reaching $89.37. 7,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $117.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 30,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $2,942,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,782,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deborah Lee Cegielski sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $25,912.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,126.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,723 shares of company stock valued at $7,675,841 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 267.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 81.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

