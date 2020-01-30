Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Short Interest Update

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 31st total of 5,310,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $126.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.41 and a 200 day moving average of $114.03. Baidu has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of -140.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.