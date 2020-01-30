Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CLSA

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at CLSA in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $164.50 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. CLSA’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 target price on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $126.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of -140.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Baidu has a one year low of $93.39 and a one year high of $186.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,960 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $47,761,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Baidu by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 124,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

