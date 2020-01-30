Ball (BLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Ball to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Ball has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $81.88. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,069. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

