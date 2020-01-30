Balu Balakrishnan Sells 6,157 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 6,157 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $618,532.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 34,909 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $3,582,012.49.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Balu Balakrishnan sold 25,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $2,495,500.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,917 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.27, for a total value of $283,736.59.

NASDAQ POWI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.76. 176,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,402. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07. Power Integrations Inc has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $106.72. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 35.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Power Integrations by 482.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Power Integrations by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Loop Capital raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.