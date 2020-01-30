BancFirst (BANF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/23/2020 – BancFirst was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/23/2020 – BancFirst was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/21/2020 – BancFirst had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – BancFirst was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2020 – BancFirst was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – BancFirst was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/4/2020 – BancFirst was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/23/2019 – BancFirst was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

12/18/2019 – BancFirst was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

12/13/2019 – BancFirst was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of BANF stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 42,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In related news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,847,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in BancFirst by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BancFirst by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,182,000 after purchasing an additional 69,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BancFirst by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,693,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares in the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

