Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was upgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $34.50 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.29% from the company’s previous close.

BXS has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.92. 8,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.6% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 11.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

