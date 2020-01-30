Bank of America Boosts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $148.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

AVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.82.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $135.25. The stock had a trading volume of 27,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average of $121.89. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.