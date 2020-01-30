Bank of America Boosts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $149.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $135.92. 95,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,564. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day moving average of $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

