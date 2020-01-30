Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.21. 30,195,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,636,520. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

